A police investigation is underway following an attempted rape in a Brighton churchyard.

A man was approached and attacked by a man he didn't know, in the grounds of St Peters Church at 6.30am on Saturday, 7 September.

The victim managed to get away.

The suspect is described as tanned, has long dark hair, of large build and was wearing a large green parka style coat.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "If you were in the area at the time of the incident, witnessed anything suspicious or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, you are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 262 of 07/09."