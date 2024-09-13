There will be no new arrivals on the Bibby Stockholm barge, as plans for its closure have been outlined.The Labour government announced it will be ending the use of the barge in Portland, Dorset, which has been housing asylum seekers since August 2023.

It is expected, the last person will leave by the end of November, which is when the decommissioning process will start. The contract for the barge ends in January 2025.

Residents will be moved off board to receive their asylum decision and will be dispersed across the country.

None of the residents will be moved from the Bibby Stockholm to addresses in the Dorset Council area.

Dorset Council has confirmed a sylum interviews are well underway for the current residents on the Bibby Stockholm.

A statement on the council website said: "All partners will continue to work with the Home Office while the vessel is moored at Portland to understand how this decision will impact on the people seeking asylum who are currently, based on the barge.

"The staff on board the barge, as part of the resident’s induction, have been advising them of appropriate behaviour in the community and continue to reinforce messages of what is acceptable.

"Over the summer, we have seen more of the residents out and about in the local community, whether it’s to take part in activities or to explore the local area.

"Barge residents continue to have a low impact on the communities on Portland and Weymouth. Any issues are dealt with promptly and proportionately."

National UK charity, Migrant Help, continues to offer services to residents on the Bibby Stockholm.

People can book an appointment with an advisor, who will be on board fortnightly, to assist residents with any questions, complaints or concerns that they may have.