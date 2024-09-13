Play Brightcove video

A video showing how Boki was transported and given the medical procedure he needed

A three-year-old Eurasian brown bear who's been suffering from seizures has travelled from his home in Kent to Surrey for an MRI scan.

Scans were carried out at the specialist centre Fitzpatrick Referrals for the 115 kilo bear Boki.

He currently lives at the charity’s wildlife park near Canterbury, but started suffering from seizures and related health issues.

Boki has been constantly monitored by keepers and the trust’s dedicated veterinary team, who have been working to improve his condition.

After exploring every avenue, they were offered a scan by Professor Noel Fitzpatrick with his specialist team at his veterinary practice in Surrey.

Mark Habben, Wildwood’s Director of Zoo Operations, said: “Boki is loved by absolutely everyone, not just people who have met him but those who have seen his antics online.

"He’s really charismatic and friendly and has captured the hearts of not just the staff but every one of our supporters as well.

"It has been our absolute priority to work out why he’s having seizures and to give him the help he needs.

The team undertook the “immense challenge” of transferring a bear of Boki’s size on a 100 mile journey from the park in Herne Bay to Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey.

Play Brightcove video

Mark Habben is Director of Zoo Operations at the Wildwood Trust

“As you can imagine transporting and anaesthetising a 115kg brown isn’t something that’s done regularly in zoological collections. There are very few that have the experience needed to complete it safely and confidently but the team here have done just that.”

In the lead up to the scan, keepers at Wildwood carried out conditioning work to enable Boki to be hand injected for his anaesthetic.

Becky Copland, head of animal training, said: “We did a lot of work in the lead up to the scan to make sure he was as calm as possible and understood the processes.

"This included practising getting him into the crate and creating a nice, positive environment.

"We also worked with him to present his leg as we knew on the day we would need to give him an injection there to sedate him.

"The whole procedure went really well and he went to sleep quickly so we’re really pleased all the hard work paid off.”

On the morning of the procedure, the team used honey water to help the vet deliver the injection that put Boki under the anaesthetic before the hour-long scan began.

Play Brightcove video

Boki at home in his enclosure at the wildlife park in Kent

The scan focused specifically on his head to try and find the cause of his seizures and associated health concerns.

Nicola Bromley, Hospital Director at Fitzpatrick Referrals said scanning Boki was most welcomed by the team:

“We endeavour to deliver exceptional care and support to the families and guardians of the animals we treat—whether they have paws or claws. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to help Boki to get the MRI he needed so the Wildwood team can make a treatment and care plan for him.

"Working with the Wildwood team of carers and specialists was very special and a reminder of why we do what we do for the animals we care about.”

The wait is now on for the results of the scan to see what the next steps are for Boki.

In the meantime, keepers say he’s been enjoying the attention he craves at the park and delighting visitors who have followed him since his arrival at the Herne Bay site just under two years ago.

Boki had been hand-reared by keepers at Port Lympne Reserve Park after being rejected by their brown bear group. He’s had to learn how to behave like a bear under the guidance of his new adoptive family at Wildwood.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...