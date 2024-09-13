Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows a break-in at a pub where a man was seen spooked by the alarm.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal for witnesses after a break-in at a pub in Sussex. Footage shows a man in a hooded top, believed to be in his early 20s, inside the Marina Fountain pub in St Leonards.

The incident in Caves Road, St Leonards, happened at around 11.15pm on Tuesday 3 September.

Police said no items were reported missing, as it is thought the man was disturbed by an alarm.

A statement from Sussex police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and information after a break-in was reported at the Marina Fountain pub.

"Scene of crime officers have attended the premises, and can confirm that no items have been reported missing as it is believed the man was disturbed by an intruder alarm.

"Anyone who recognises him or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1556 of 03/09."