ITV Meridian reporter Ciaran Fitzpatrick has been to meet a man who has had no sense of smell for most of the last decade.

A man from Wallingford who's had no sense of smell for eight years says it has had a massive impact on his life and mental health.Simon Hornby is one of four million people in the UK dealing with smell and taste issues.

After an operation to get rid of nasal polyps, all of his smell and most of his taste disappeared straight away.

He says it means he can't enjoy the things he used to in life, such as wine tasting and socialising and he wants more people to be aware of the condition.

Simon is having an operation in a month which he hopes will help solve the problem but there are no guarantees it will be successful.

For the meantime, he wants to raise awareness in the hope that more people will understand what it’s like to live without two vital senses.

The growing issue gained widespread recognition during the coronavirus pandemic, with around 1 in 6 people in the UK experiencing smell and taste issues.

New research revealed ahead of World Taste and Smell Day (14th September) by UK charity Fifth Sense finds that reveals that 59% of those with taste and smell disorders do not enjoy dining out as they used to.

Research by the charity has found the following statistics:

41% have reduced the number of occasions they eat socially at home with friends and family

43% have reduced ordering takeaways to eat in the home

58% stated they didn’t enjoy preparing and eating meals at home, or eating in restaurants

54% stated they didn’t enjoy eating at the homes of friends and family

34% stated that eating outside of their homes causes anxiety

38% stated that they felt isolated eating in public

Smell and taste disorders can have a huge impact on someone’s life, as well as on their family and carers.

You can find support and more details of smell or taste loss here.

