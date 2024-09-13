A woman has been convicted of murder following an incident in Bicester.

Bailey Heywood, aged 23, of no fixed abode was today (13/09) convicted of one count of murder, after a jury found her guilty following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

On Wednesday 13 March 2024 at around 12.20pm, Thames Valley Police received a phone call from a member of the public, stating that they believed that a man had been seriously injured and provided details of who had injured them.

Officers were rapidly deployed to Mullein Road, Bicester, where they found 45-year-old Dale Bond in the lounge of his flat with stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency treatment, until paramedics from South Central Ambulance and the Air Ambulance arrived, however Mr Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were trying to help Mr Bond, other officers arrested Bailey Heywood on suspicion of murder at a different location. She was found with her clothing covered in blood.

An investigation was launched by our Major Crime Unit.

A Home Office post-mortem confirmed that the cause of Mr Bond’s death was a stab wound to the chest.

On 15 March, Bailey Heywood was charged with one count of murder.

Bailey Heywood will be sentenced at the same court on Monday (16/9).

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit, said: “My thoughts firstly go out to the family and friends of Mr Bond, who have lost a much loved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

“Dale’s life was taken at the hands of Heywood. The jury completely rejected Heywood’s account that she was acting in self-defence, and there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that Mr Bond attacked Heywood.

“The precise motives for the murder remain unclear to this day and Heywood is the only person who could tell us, but she has chosen not to, instead claiming self-defence.

“We know that Heywood went to see Mr Bond, who she was in a relationship with, and when he least expected it, she subjected him to a vicious attack stabbing him. One of the blows caused an un-survivable wound to his chest.

“Heywood left Mr Bond for dead and was arrested shortly after when we were alerted to the incident.

“I would like to pay tribute to the family of Mr Bond, who have been supportive throughout our investigation, and have acted with dignity during the court process. I hope that the conviction of Heywood will help them to move forward.”

