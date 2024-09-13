Work has officially begun today at the first new reservoir to be built in the South since the 1970s.

The 8.7 billion litre storage reservoir spans 160 hectares across Leigh Park, Havant and Rowlands Castle in East Hampshire.The Havant Thicket Reservoir in Havant, a collaboration between Portsmouth Water and Southern Water, is designed to safeguard water resources for years to come.The planning application for the reservoir, along with a separate one for the pipeline which is needed to fill and remove water to supply to customers, was considered and granted permission by councillors at Havant Borough Council and East Hampshire District Council in 2021.Contractors have been appointed for the £167m scheme at Havant Thicket and it's claimed will supply up to 21 million litres of water each day.The reservoir is an environmentally-led project, being delivered to protect two world-renowned chalk streams in Hampshire. Once complete, it will also be home to a new green leisure hub, looking to benefit the community and wildlife.Havant Thicket Reservoir could open fully to the public in 2029.

