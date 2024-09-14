Drivers in Hampshire are stuck in two-hour long queues on the A27 due to bridge repair works.

National Highways has closed the road, which is one of the busiest in the South, westbound between Havant and Emsworth to carry out the works.

It is the first of two weekend closures to repair the bridge, which includes replacing bridge joints, waterproofing, resurfacing, and replacement of the central concrete barrier.

A diversion route is in place, but local roads are reported to be extremely busy.

Traffic monitoring service TomTom, reports delays of two hours and miles of queues from the A27 near Broadbridge to the exit for Warblington in Havant.

One motorist, who is caught in the queues, told ITV Meridian the A27 is 'like a car park' this morning.

They said: "We haven't moved in over 30 minutes. The road is currently 'like a car park', nobody is going anywhere."

Drivers are caught in miles of traffic. Credit: TomTom

Roads in Havant are reported to be extremely busy, with queues of over half an hour reported on almost all routes.

Other routes towards the west, including the B2148, which provides a connection between the A27 and A3(M) are also extremely busy.

The official diversion route from National Highways is as follows:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via Park Road South, Park Road North, B2149, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road and Emsworth Road.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route in the opposite direction.

The A27 will remain closed westbound until 6am on Monday, 16 September.

From Monday 16 September for four nights there will be overnight closures on the westbound carriageway.

An eastbound closure will then be put in place from 9pm Friday 20 September to 6am Monday 23 September

From Monday 23 September for four nights there will be overnight closures on the eastbound carriageway.

