Two people have been arrested in Maidstone following reports that they were seen selling stolen items.

Police were called to an area new Bank Street by CCTV operators on Thursday 12 September, where it's alleged they were selling quantities of meat and cheese.

Patrols arrested a 43-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.

They also recovered carrier bags of suspected stolen goods from the pair, which also included chocolate.

Kent Police believes they may have been stolen from one or more Co-op stores in the town, and an investigation is ongoing.

