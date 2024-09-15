Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Richard Slee reports on the homecoming in Southsea.

They graced the hills overlooking Gold beach, but now giant silhouettes, created to honour servicemen who died on D-day, have returned to England.

The 1,475 figures, made from up-cycled signage, were taken to Normandy earlier this year as part of the 80th anniversary commemorations.

The dramatic display, called Standing With Giants, was never designed to be permanent, and has now begun its journey to its new home at Stowe in Buckinghamshire.

The lorries carrying the figures was accompanied by a 200-strong motorcycle convoy

"The French adopted the installation, they did not want us to leave" said Janette Barton, from the Oxfordshire based charity.

"But the silhouettes are not designed for the high winds you get over there.

"But it was just the people we met, the connections we made, it's been amazing, a roller coaster for us as volunteers. incredible."

The convoy leaving Blenheim Palace in April

Created in Oxfordshire, and driven south from Blenheim Palace, the silhouettes were taken to Normandy with an escort of 200 Harley Remembrance Riders.

Now they've returned to bring them back home, stopping off at the war memorial on Southsea Common along the way.

Falkland veterans Brian and Lee were among those paying their respects.

"It brings the whole act of remembrance onto a whole new level. Because it shows you in stark reality the cost and sacrifice people made for our freedom."

"And also veterans of other conflicts - the Falklands as well. We had some friends, shipmates that passed away down there and I think it is a fantastic tribute to everyone who served their country."

The Trust hopes to take the installation back to Normandy in 2015 if funds allow.