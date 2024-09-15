With students returning to universities and the start of Freshers' Week, police are issuing warnings about the risk of drink spiking.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has seen a reduction of reported incidents over the past three years – from a peak of 212 in the Autumn of 2021, to 91 in Autumn 2023.

But they are conscious every case is distressing, and acknowledge that students experiencing university for the first time, or those returning for the new academic year, will still be concerned by these figures.

“We recognise that drink spiking is a big concern among students and the wider local communities where our local universities are based," says Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins, the force's Violence Against Women and Girls lead.

"We want to offer reassurances that our licensing teams – along with the local policing teams – have been working tirelessly to further develop our understanding of spiking incidents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“The most important element on a night out, whether that is in the night time economy or during a Student Union run event, apart from looking out for one another is never to leave your drink unattended – whether it’s alcoholic or not.

"Likewise, we would urge extreme caution about accepting a drink from someone you do not know – it has the potential to have devastating consequences if your drink is spiked in the process.

“We are very clear that violence, intimidation, misogyny, sexism and harassment of any kind towards women and girls is not acceptable in any form. That is why we are committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, especially those who purposely set out to target and cause intentional harm to women and girls."

Officers will consider the best investigative lines of enquiry when suspected spiking incidents are reported, including taking a sample for forensic examination.

The force previously invested in multi-drug urine test kits which give an immediate reading and help us obtain early evidence – and had previously been successfully used in areas such as Portsmouth, Southampton, Gosport, the New Forest and Test Valley.

Chief Supt Jenkins, continued: “We are making a plea for members of the public not to be a bystander to any suspected spiking incidents – whether that be involving a woman or a man – make a conscious decision to speak up and out.

"We would implore people to report any incidents to venue staff or offer up information about those responsible directly to the police if they suspect anything untoward has occurred.

For more information on spiking, visit https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/advice/staying-safe-while-drinking/drink-spiking-and-date-rape-drugs

Spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent or knowledge. This is illegal even if no other offence is committed.

The common symptoms associated with someone having been spiked include, but are not limited to: confusion, lack of coordination, slurred speech, nausea, hallucinations, vomiting, paranoia and unconsciousness.

If you spiked someone to enable sexual activity, you could face 10 years in jail, you may also be placed on the sex offenders register.