Drivers are being warned of long delays on the A27 in Hampshire and Sussex for a second day, due to a scheduled closure.

Queues of up to an hour have already formed on the westbound carriageway near Havant.

It follows serious disruption yesterday, where drivers reported being stuck on the route for over four hours.

Eyewitnesses told ITV Meridian ambulances were called for drivers who were taken ill due to the length of the delays on Saturday (14 September).

On Sunday morning, traffic monitoring service, TomTom, reported delays of around an hour on approach to Havant.

Traffic is currently queuing for several miles.

Queues of several miles have been reported. Credit: TomTom

National Highways has closed the road, which is one of the busiest in the South, westbound between Havant and Emsworth to carry out what it says are essential works.

The official diversion route from National Highways is as follows:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via Park Road South, Park Road North, B2149, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road and Emsworth Road.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route in the opposite direction.

The A27 will remain closed westbound until 6am on Monday, 16 September.

From Monday 16 September for four nights there will be overnight closures on the westbound carriageway.

An eastbound closure will then be put in place from 9pm Friday 20 September to 6am Monday 23 September

From Monday 23 September for four nights there will be overnight closures on the eastbound carriageway.

