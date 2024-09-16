Chinese Moon Festival takes place at Stonehenge coinciding with rare lunar event

One of the largest Chinese festivals of the year has been taking place at Stonehenge.

The Chinese Association of Southampton held an event at the Wiltshire site on Sunday (15 September) for the Moon Festival, celebrating the harvest.

It features traditional Chinese performances, including dragon and lion dances, music and Tai Chi.

It has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years, but this year is especially significant as it coincides with an astronomical event called the major lunar standstill.

During this phenomenon, which occurs every 19 years, the moon will rise and set at its furthest points along the horizon.

This unique alignment has sparked discussions about potential connections between the standstill and the layout of Stonehenge.

The Chinese Association of Southampton (CAS), founded in 1999, is a dynamic UK charity devoted to promoting Chinese arts, culture, and traditions while enriching the lives of Chinese communities in and around Southampton.

CAS is dedicated to celebrating and sharing the richness of Chinese heritage through a diverse array of cultural events and festivities across the region.

Actively participating in and supporting community initiatives, CAS has, since its inception, served as a crucial link between the Chinese community and the wider public, offering an engaging and authentic experience of Chinese culture and traditions.

Stonehenge was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, recognising its outstanding universal value.

