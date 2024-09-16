Dad keeps son's memory alive through sports foundation for children

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Tony Bernard shows ITV Meridian how he's helped transform the lives of children and adults with disabilities through his charity

Transforming the lives of people through sport has earned a dad from Bournemouth a nomination for ITV Meridian's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Tony Bernard set up The Steve Bernard Foundation in 2006, in memory of his late son.

Affectionately known as Stevie B, the 18-year-old was killed along with two of his friends, in a car accident on the A27 near Chichester in November 2005.

The foundation that bears his name funds sports projects and equipment for children - and adults with disabilities - from grassroots to elite level.

Steve was 18-years-old when he was killed, along with two friends, in a car accident on the A27. Credit: ITV Meridian

Tony said: "When we lost Stevie, it's obviously every parent's worst nightmare. At the funeral, over 1200 people turned up.

"We were just overwhelmed and we got a lot of money given to us. We decided to buy equipment for his primary school, his senior school and the tennis club at the time.

"After, we thought, well we'll just do a little bit more.. and it just went from there."

Over the years, Tony has organised a wide array of fundraising events, including fancy dress fun runs on the beach, quizzes, raffles and wine nights.

Specialist basketball wheelchairs are among the equipment that The Steve Bernard Foundation has helped fund. Credit: ITV Meridian

He has cycled across Europe, climbed the three peaks and devoted much of his free time to sourcing donations.

This has helped the foundation to raise more than £720,000 since it was set up, supporting over 900 projects and 65 different sports.

With the money, Tony's foundation has paid for a variety of sports equipment for schools, societies and grassroots clubs as well as for individuals, including several paralympican athletes.

Some of the items they've donated over the years include: specialist basketball wheelchairs, football kits, bowling machines and gymnasium equipment.

WATCH: Tony thinks his late son, Steve, would be proud of the foundation

Play Brightcove video

Steve Bernard was a talented footballer and was studying to be a PE teacher when he died.

His love of sport is what has focused Tony's fundraising efforts.

Tony said: "He wanted everyone to enjoy sport. So I've just picked up the mantle and carried on.

"I think when it's my time to join him, he'd be quite proud."

"You can change the future, you can't change the past. So my motto is I'm going to change the future. And that's what I try to do.

"We miss him every day."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

They will come together with stars from television for a glittering ceremony in London, broadcast on ITV.

Among them will be two fundraising finalists from the Meridian region, picked from a shortlist of inspiring nominees.

We showcase the work of shortlisted nominees in our 6pm programme - and finalists are chosen by a panel including a celebrity judge from the region.