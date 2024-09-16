A man is due to appear in court today (16 September) in connection with a house fire in Crawley, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Creasys Drive, Broadfield, at around 3.30pm on Saturday 14 September.

No one was injured, however West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say a dog died in the fire.

Adrian West, 60, of no fixed address, has been charged with the following offences:

Arson with intent to endanger life on 14 September;

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 22 May;

Intentional strangulation on 22 May;

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm between 1 January and 14 September;

Assault by beating between 1 January and 14 September;

Criminal damage on 13 September.

Sussex Police say there will be a heightened police presence in the area, as officers continue enquiries and provide community reassurance.

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 815 of 14/09.

