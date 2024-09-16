A secondary school has recently announced it will be "mobile phone free" saying they are a distraction to learning.Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings, Sussex is asking for phones and smartwatches to be left at home with parents or carers.

The new school policy will start from this academic year (September 2024) and the school says bag searches will be carried out, in line with DfE policy.

It also said it looked at alternative options, for pupils to store devices on site, but said the challenge of securing 2,000 phones on a daily basis was not "practicable."

Ark Alexandra Academy said the policy will make the school safer, "with the damaging effects of mobile phones on children well documented." Credit: ITV News Meridian

The school says it is engaging with families who are finding these adjustments more challenging and supporting individuals where adjustments are necessary.

A statement from Rhys Spiers, Executive Principal, said: "Mobile phones are a distraction to learning and are so often at the core of mental health issues impacting children.

"We want our school to be an environment where healthy relationships, respect and courtesy for one another are hallmarks of our community. "We have proactively communicated with parents and students about the changes to our mobile phone policy, which has already led to a significant uplift in standards across the academy. "We’re actively engaging with families who are finding these adjustments more challenging and supporting individuals where adjustments are necessary.”

