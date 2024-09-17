A cyclist in his 70s is in a critical condition after a crash with a van - which did not stop at the scene.

The incident took place in Oxfordshire between 6am to 6.10am on Monday 16 September.

Police attended the scene after reports a man was cycling on the A4130 near to Halifax Road, Wallingford, when he was hit by a white long wheel based van.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries, which were not believed to be serious. His condition has since deteriorated significantly and is now in critical condition.

Police are appealing for the driver of the van to come forward and for any witnesses. The van did not have a sign or any writing on it and it was described as clean.

Police say after further investigation, they believe the van could be a number of long wheel based vans. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sgt Chris Liddicott of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision.

"I am appealing to anybody who was driving on this stretch of road this morning and witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"Additionally we would also ask anyone who has seen a white long wheel based van, with fresh damage to the passenger side to please come forward.

"I would also like to appeal directly to the driver of the van to contact us.

"You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240444816."

