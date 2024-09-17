A former Thames Valley Police officer who stole £2.50 from a suspect's car has been told he would have been sacked if he hadn't already quit.

A disciplinary hearing was told PC James Tillcock took the money to pay off a debt at the tuck shop of his station in Bicester.

On 21st June, Tillcock was on duty when he searched a car in Kidlington after the driver had been arrested.

Body-worn video showed him taking the loose change that was in the centre console of the vehicle.

Tillcock was served with a notice in July and confirmed the theft to the Investigating Officer.

PC James Tillcock had been based at Bicester police station at the time of the offence. Credit: ITV Meridian

According to Thames Valley Police, he said: "It's alright I know why you are here, I was very silly. I was in debt for £2 to the tuck shop and took £2."

Tillcock then admitted taking money from the car to the value of £2.50 to pay a debt to the tuck shop and to purchase chocolate bars for his children.

The former police officer received a caution for theft.

Tillcock submitted his resignation on 12th August, which took effect on 9th September.

The Chief Constable said conduct fell far below the standards expected.

Jason Hogg, Chief Constable, Thames Valley Police said: "Although the amount of money stolen was very low, the behaviour shows a propensity for dishonesty and the fact that the former Police Constable Tillcock is unable to meet the high professional standards expected of all police officers and staff.

"The sanction is necessary to protect public confidence in the Police Service, making it clear that improper behaviour will not be tolerated."

