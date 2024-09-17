Seven men stole a 16-year-old boy's phone at a large public park before attacking him, police say.

The robbery was reported to have taken place at a large public park in Brighton, where the boy was found with minor injuries.

Officers were called to the incident at around 9.10pm on Saturday 7 September at The Level on Lewes Road.

A nother 16-year-old boy, was also reported to have been threatened and had his phone stolen.

A dog walker and a woman who may have seen the robbery are being urged to contact police.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the incident, or anyone with any information, to get in touch with them online or to call 101 quoting serial 1364 of 07/09.

