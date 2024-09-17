A mother from Brighton has made an emotional plea to reform assisted dying laws for terminally ill people.

Sophie Blake who has been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer, says families need to be protected from the anguish of seeing their loved ones suffer.

But those opposed say a change in the law could put vulnerable people at risk and improvement to the palliative care system is what's needed.

It comes as the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, reaffirmed his commitment for MPs to be given time to vote on the issue.

Sophie Blake has been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer. Credit: ITV Meridian

Sophie, 51, has been campaigning alongside ‘Dignity in Dying’ calling for assisted dying reform in the UK for terminally ill, mentally competent patients, who have been given 6 months to live.

She said: "I have unfortunately a lot of cancer in my family, many of which become stage 4 in our late 40s and early 50s. I’ve seen too many people suffer, dying in awfully brutal ways. I wanted to make sure I could take control at the end.

"Too many terminally ill people are taking their own lives because the horrendous situation. Or, you have people like me who are allergic to opioids and so painkillers are not going to work for me and that’s scary.

"You feel so utterly helpless when you can't help somebody when they're in so much pain, and they don't want to be here anymore because of the suffering that they're going through.

"The trauma that the loved ones then are left with, it's just unbelievably cruel and I don't understand why we still allow that to happen."

WATCH: Sophie Blake explains why she is campaigning alongside ‘Dignity in Dying’

Play Brightcove video

Those against assisted dying, argue that changes in the law opens up risks to vulnerable people and they say what actually needs to change is the UK's palliative care system.

Dr Gordon MacDonald, CEO, Care Not Killing said: "People are not getting access to palliative care particularly in the community, so those with a terminal illness may be suffering unnecessarily because there isn't the access to palliative care that they need. That's what the government should be prioritising.

"Only 30% of hospice funding comes from the NHS from the government. The rest of it is all raised by charity activities and that's really unacceptable."

The second reading of the new assisted dying for terminally ill adults bill is due to be read in parliament in November. Credit: ITV Meridian

However, with the second reading of the new assisted dying for terminally ill adults bill due to be read in parliament in November, Dignity in Dying say their campaign has reached a crescendo this year.

Sarah Wootton, Chief Executive, Dignity in Dying said: " We are looking at a much more positive opportunity for law change to come through and for us to join the other countries.

" There are over 30 jurisdictions across the world who have assisted dying registration and no jurisdiction has ever repealed it and I hope that we will join them."

