Retired engineer, 79, raises funds for charity by riding on novelty scooters

WATCH: Tim Bell shows ITV Meridian his creative methods of raising money for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance

He's something of a local celebrity, known for his quirky inventions - and making people smile with his fundraising.

And now Tim Bell from Sheerness, who collects cash while riding on his customised mobility scooters, is among the nominees for ITV Meridian's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Tim is a retired engineer. One of his favourite creations - a miniature replica of the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) helicopter.

The 79-year-old designed it over many years and continues to tinker, recently adding new LED lights and a music system.

Tim created a miniature replica of the KSS Air Ambulance helicopter using a mobility scooter. Credit: ITV Meridian

So far he has raised more than £56,000 for the KSS Air Ambulance.

Tim said: "I'm in awe of what they do, it's one of the reasons I've stuck with the air ambulance because they're such lovely people to fundraise for. They're so appreciative, it's incredible what they do.

"And of course, where I live on the Isle of Sheppey, sometimes it's blocked off and they always seem to be flying over and landing on Sheppey, which is one of the reasons I started fundraising for them. I wanted to fundraise for the whole community.

"Please put money in my bucket, because you never know, you might need them one day."

WATCH: Tim explains why he fundraises for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance

But the miniature air ambulance isn't Tim's only creation.

He has also made a tiny ride-on replica of the Sheerness clock tower and most recently, he developed a tank - that fires paper streamers - to celebrate VE Day.

Tim regularly dressed up in costumes and takes the scooters into his local town centre to collect for charity, where he is greeted fondly by locals and immediately recognised.

Tim in his workshop at home tinkering with the designs for his mobility scooter creations. Credit: ITV Meridian

He said: "My philosophy in life is to make people smile and make them feel good.

"I if I can do that and they can see the amount of effort I've gone to, they might make a donation to the air ambulance. It's a win win situation.

"To interact with the public is the best part of doing this. You see the best side of the public."

