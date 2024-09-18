Attempted Reading FC takeover falls through after negotiation breakdown

The attempted takeover of Reading Football Club by an American lawyer and businessman has fallen through.

The club's owner, Dai Yonge, says he's still looking to sell Reading FC following a breakdown in negotiations.

Businessman Rob Couhig had had a long period of exclusivity, with the former Wycombe Wanderers owner expected to complete the takeover in the last few weeks.

Now, the club has confirmed that they are exploring other avenues after the talks ended.

Reading FC's owner, Dai Yonge, says he's still looking to sell the club. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Reading Football Club said: "Over recent weeks and months, Mr Dai and his representatives have been in exclusive dialogue with a potential purchaser.

"Despite lengthy and complex negotiations, the parties have been unable to find an agreement. This exclusivity period has now expired, and the Club will pursue alternative options.

"The Club acknowledges and appreciates the financial support provided by the potential purchaser during recent months. All loans have now been paid back to the potential purchaser in full along with the accrued interest.

"Whilst an agreement was not found on this occasion, Mr Dai remains committed to the sale of Reading Football Club and provisions are in place to fund the Club until a transaction is completed.

"The Club would like to thank all stakeholders, especially its staff and supporters, for their continued patience and will communicate further updates once appropriate."

