An emaciated and dehydrated elderly cat was left for dead on a doorstep in Kent.

The black and white female cat was found inside a storage box at a private address in St. Alban’s Road in Hersden near Canterbury on the morning of September 6.

She was emaciated, dehydrated and her mouth was severely infected.

She was taken for urgent veterinary treatment, but was later to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

RSPCA Inspector, Kirsten Ormerod, said: “This poor cat was in a collapsed state and severely dehydrated when she was found on the doorstep by a member of the public.

She was taken for urgent veterinary treatment, but was later to put her to sleep to end her suffering. Credit: RSPCA

“She was also suffering with severe dental disease and only had one tooth."

Named Beatrice by those treating her, she had 48 hours of intensive treatment in a bid to save her life but it wasn't possible.

Kirsten Ormerod added: “There is no doubt this cat was neglected dreadfully - when she was examined at the vets her body condition score was rated as one out of nine, which is the lowest possible - and then callously abandoned.

“She was so weak that she wouldn’t have been able to stand to climb into the box, so she was most certainly placed there and then left at the property.

“We don’t know how long she had been allowed to suffer and deteriorate in this way, but any responsible owner should have sought vet treatment long before."

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone who has information about the cat's owner to get in touch with them by ringing the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 1238018 quoting incident number 01349851.

It said anyone who is struggling to look after their pet can find information on the RSPCA website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...