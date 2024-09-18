Gillingham man's 25 million step challenge following prostate cancer diagnosis

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Paul Dennington tells ITV Meridian how his terminal diagnosis has motivated his fundraising efforts for Prostate Cancer UK

Since he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2020, Paul Dennington has dedicated all of his time to fundraising.

And now his efforts have led Paul to being among the nominees for this year's ITV Meridian's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Paul, from Gillingham, received the news of his cancer over the phone during the pandemic and was told he around 5-8 years to live.

Almost immediately, Paul started raising awareness and money for Prostate Cancer UK and set himself a '25 million step challenge'.

It means Paul has to walk an average of 14,000 steps a day for around 5 years.

So far, he's raised more than £82,000 of his £100,000 target.

Paul at home with his wife Chris and daughter Amy. Credit: ITV Meridian

Paul said: "I was a bit numb and one of the biggest overriding emotion was that of guilt at first.

"That might sound strange, but it was guilt that I was going to put my family through this and cause them pain as a result of something that was happening to me."

"I've done some fundraising in the past and I thought, I can definitely raise two or three thousand and maybe stretch to about five [thousand].

"The reaction I got was truly overwhelming when I announced the challenge that I was doing amongst my family, friends and ex-colleagues.

"It's been amazing. I had no idea I was going to get to this level."

Paul at a fundraising table at Chatham FC, where he attends matches to raise prostate cancer awareness. Credit: ITV Meridian

Paul also continues to work closely with local football clubs, like Maidstone United and Chatham FC, to raise awareness of prostate cancer at matches.

He regularly attends matches and speaks to supporters, in what is a predominantly male environment, to help encourage a conversation about the cancer.

From this, several people at the games he's spoken to have since caught their prostate cancer in its early stages.

Paul has also completed other challenges to raise money for the charity, including three walking marathons in three days, The Yorkshire Three Peaks, and three 'sunrise to sunset walks'.

Most recently, with the help of his wife Chris and daughter Amy, he had more than 2,000 rhinestones added to his head in the design of Prostate Cancer UK's logo.

WATCH: Paul talks about what motivates him when completing his challenges

Paul said: "I've tried as much as I can, through work and through this as well, just to focus on not what I can't change, but what I can influence and what I can do.

"I think that just makes your day more positive and it makes the people around you more positive.

"I don't criticise anybody for their reaction to getting cancer, it's such a tough thing to hear, but I wanted to create great memories with my wonderful family and friends, which we've been very lucky and privileged to be able to do.

"...If I can get anybody to get tested and get found early enough that it doesn't impact their lifespan and stops some man and their family go through the same journey that we're going through, then it's a huge win.

"It's tremendously empowering and motivating to be able to do that."

Paul with more than 2,000 rhinestones on his head in the Prostate Cancer UK logo. Credit: ITV Meridian

Next year, Paul plans to take part in a 'march through life' walk, covering roughly 550 miles in around 35 days.

It will see him walk from his birthplace in North Shields in North Tyneside, to his school, university, workplaces and other locations that have been the settings of key moments in his life.

Paul will then end the challenge back home in Kent, where he has lived for the past 29 years with his family.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

They will come together with stars from television for a glittering ceremony in London, broadcast on ITV.

Among them will be two fundraising finalists from the Meridian region, picked from a shortlist of inspiring nominees.

We showcase the work of shortlisted nominees in our 6pm programme - and finalists are chosen by a panel including a celebrity judge from the region.