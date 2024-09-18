Hastings hotspot of children homelessness, Shelter charity finds

One in 28 children in Hastings are homeless and living in temporary accommodation, according to new figures by the homelessness charity Shelter.

It says many young people are living in cramped, unsafe and unhealthy conditions for prolonged periods.

Issues facing families include dangerous mould, faulty wiring and infestations.

Across the country, 151,630 children are homeless in temporary accommodation, which Shelter says is the highest number since records began in 2004.

The research from IKEA and Shelter shows many families live in cramped, unsafe, and unhealthy conditions for prolonged periods.

It found nearly half (47%) of homeless families were living in these conditions for over two years.

The campaign encourages the public to take action by signing an open letter calling on the UK Government to commit to this ambitious house-building programme and hopes to ensure that by 2030, half a million people will have access to a better life at home.

A new online tool developed by Shelter allows users to enter their postcode and find out the level of temporary accommodation near them.

This tool is part of the campaign’s broader effort to raise awareness and build public pressure on the Government to act.

Outside of London, child homelessness is a pressing issue in numerous towns and cities across England. Notably, Hastings tops the list, with one in 28 children who are homeless in temporary accommodation.

The South East region is particularly affected, with areas like Slough (1 in 34), Brighton & Hove (1 in 35), and Eastbourne (1 in 46) all experiencing significant levels of child homelessness.

Three-quarters (75%) of households homeless in temporary accommodation report suffering from poor living conditions.

One in five households (21%) have experienced safety hazards like faulty wiring or fire risks, and more than one in three (35%) parents say their children do not even have their own bed to sleep in.

In addition, more than two-thirds (68%) of these households struggle with inadequate access to basic facilities such as cooking or laundry, further compounding the daily hardships they face.

