In pictures: Partial lunar eclipse of supermoon in the South

A partial lunar eclipse of a supermoon was visible across the South and other parts of the UK in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A supermoon occurs when the moon appears 30% brighter and 14% bigger in the sky, Becky Mitchell, Met Office meteorologist said.

She said: “The reason for that is the moon has an orbit around the Earth and the moon is in the part of its orbit where it is closest to the Earth.”

The partial lunar eclipse took place at 3.45am, when the Earth’s shadow covered around 4% of the moon.

The supermoon was at its fullest on Tuesday but will also be visible for the next few nights.

The Met Office predict that the next partial eclipse will be in 2026.

This stunning image of the partial lunar eclipse was captured by Dominique Brocklehurst-Waite at 3:45am in Wokingham, Berkshire.

The partial eclipse in Wokingham, Berkshire at 3:45am on Wednesday. Credit: Alana Photography

The moon was spotted rising earlier on Tuesday evening over the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth by Graham Wiffen.

Graham Wiffen took this photo of the moon rising over the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth. Credit: Graham Wiffen

ITV Meridian viewer Yen Milne took this picture of the partial eclipse in Fareham, Hampshire at 3:44am.

Yen Milne took this photo of the moon in Fareham on Tuesday night. Credit: Yen Milne

