Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Charlotte Fairall tells ITV Meridian how Sophie's Legacy provides meals and support for families on children's wards

When 10-year-old Sophie Fairall was ill in hospital with cancer, her mother Charlotte was at her bedside day and night. It meant she often struggled to get regular meals and find other essentials.

"I was a parent on the ward, struggling to find food, struggling to find even things like sanitary products," said Charlotte. "Sophie used to say to me 'Mum you're in hospital because I'm unwell, why are they not feeding you?"

One of Sophie's dying wishes was that the situation should change. And that has led Charlotte to set up a charity that now provides drinks, snacks, frozen meals and other essentials for parents at 12 hospitals across the South.

It's called Sophie's Legacy and last year it raised £450,000 and helped 60,000 families on children's wards at places like the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and Southampton General.

Sophie's Legacy has helped to provide food and essential items to families on children's wards. Credit: ITV Meridian

Now, Charlotte's tireless work has earned her a nomination in ITV Meridian's Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award 2024.

"I'm really proud as a mum to be running the charity in her (Sophie's) memory, knowing that she actually wanted this. "There's never been a thought really for the hospitals nationwide around the parent that stays overnight with their child who has no access to any cooking facilities to feed them, " said Charlotte.

"Having access to a frozen meal or things like that we provide is virtually a lifeline for some of these families who can't leave the ward."

WATCH: Charlotte explains the importance of the support Sophie's Legacy provides

Play Brightcove video

Sophie's Legacy is also running a pilot project in 15 other hospitals up and down the country that helps with feeding parents.

"We don't want this to be a postcode lottery that depends on where you are, whether you get fed. We want every hospital in the country to be feeding parents and that's my ultimate aim."

Through Sophie's Legacy, Charlotte has created a whole system of support for parents with children in hospital.

Charlotte says everything she does is in her daughter Sophie's name. Credit: ITV Meridian

The charity not only provides Parent Packs with essentials like toothbrushes, phone chargers and deodorants for anyone arriving unprepared in the middle of the night, they can also help with financial support and transport costs.

Charlotte says everything she does is in Sophie's name.

"I've made this promise to her. I have got to follow this through.

"I've got like little voice in my head from her basically saying, 'Get out, mum and get carrying on.' All this is what she will be proud of and what a better way to make a legacy for her."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

They will come together with stars from television for a glittering ceremony in London, broadcast on ITV.

Among them will be two fundraising finalists from the Meridian region, picked from a shortlist of inspiring nominees.

We showcase the work of shortlisted nominees in our 6pm programme - and finalists are chosen by a panel including a celebrity judge from the region.