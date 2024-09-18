Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Wreck debris from the Merlin Mk4 helicopter has been recovered off the Dorset coast.

Part of a Royal Navy helicopter that ditched in the Channel during a night-flying exercise two weeks ago has been recovered.

A section of the Merlin Mk4 helicopter was winched out of the sea on Wednesday afternoon and was loaded onto the back of a low loader.

Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, 31, died when the aircraft went down near Portland in Dorset on 4 September.

According to the MoD, Leyshon, was one of three crew members on board at the time of the incident.

Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon died when the helicopter went down near Portland during a training exercise. Credit: MoD

Two other people were rescued and taken to hospital.

Lt Rhodri Leyshon's family paid tribute to him, saying they were "proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was."

The team had been taking part in training exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is described on the Navy's website as "the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy" which is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is taking place.

The MoD and Royal Navy have been approached for comment.

