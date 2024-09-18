A train service had to be cancelled after two squirrels boarded a train and decided to stowaway.

The rodents boarded the train at Reading station which had been destined for Gatwick Airport on Wednesday (18 /09) morning.

The Great Western Railway service was cancelled at Redhill after the animals got on the train at Gomshall.

Staff attempted to remove the animals but the squirrels "refused to leave" and the service later returned to Reading.

A spokesperson for GWR said: "We can confirm that the 0854 Reading to Gatwick was terminated at Redhill after a couple of squirrels boarded the train at Gomshall without tickets, breaching railway byeclaws.

"We attempted to remove them at Redhill, but one refused to leave and was returned to Reading to bring an end to this nutty tail."

