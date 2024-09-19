Fire crews are at the scene of a bungalow fire in a Kent village following an explosion.

Firefighters were called to Canterbury Road, Charing at lunchtime today. (Thursday 19 September)

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

A Kent Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "People are still urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

"Please share this information with loved ones set to travel through the affected area this afternoon, who may not have access to the internet.

"We know it was an explosion, but what caused it isn’t known yet. Fire investigation will start when it’s safe to do so."

Police are also at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Kent Police is currently assisting at the scene of a fire reported at 11.44am on Thursday 19 September on Canterbury Road, Charing.

"A road closure is in place while crews respond to the incident."

More follows.