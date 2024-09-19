Play Brightcove video

WATCH: James Cooper tells ITV Meridian why he's running a marathon every day in 2024

For most people running a marathon is unachievable. But a man from East Grinstead in Sussex is running one every single day for a year to raise money for a good cause.

James Cooper started his challenge on January 1st and is set to complete it on 31st December.

It's a mission that's been made even longer by the fact it's a leap year, which means James will be running 366 marathons.

In total he will run more than 9,500 miles - an effort that has seen him nominated for this year's ITV Meridian Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

So far James has raised more than £41,000 for the Samaritans as part of his 'Smilinggg 366 Challenge'.

He has set an overall fundraising goal of £703,000, which James says is a reference to the 703,000 around the world who die from suicide.

James works as a personal trainer, which he does after completing his daily marathon. Credit: ITV Meridian

It takes James an average of five hours to complete each daily marathon. But his physical exercise doesn't end there. When that's over he starts his day job as a personal trainer. He's usually in bed by 9pm.

This year's gruelling task is something he decided to take on in memory of his uncle who he lost to suicide in 2017.

James said: "The Samaritans are important because, for me, regardless of circumstance, if you're in a dark place or if you're having a difficult time, to know there's someone there at the end of the phone to listen, that could save a life.

"I don't want my uncle's death to not have some kind of meaning to it. I think he'd be very proud and also probably think that I'm a little bit mad."

WATCH: James talks about what motivates him to run daily marathons for charity

Play Brightcove video

James has completed all sorts of endurance challenges including ultra marathons and Ironman competitions. His fundraising dates back to 2015 and in total he has raised more than £70,000 for mental health causes.

He said: "To know that this initiative and this challenge is raising money, that keeps me going.

"In the early stages, we had some really difficult bedding in periods, where physically, my body was adapting.

James is joined by fellow runners on the last Sunday of each month, as part of a community that has grown from the challenge. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I always say this is a privilege what I'm doing. This is a voluntary adversity. It helps me be mentally stronger, where you don't have a choice but to face up to difficulties.

"During the running I think that there's a lot of other people in a lot worse situations and that gets me through. Hopefully, this endeavor can help anyone that needs it."

James also takes part in a local community run on the last Sunday of every month, which has formed as a result of people hearing about his challenge.

Other keen runners now join him, which James said helps to create a sense of togetherness and provides a space where people can meet up and talk.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

They will come together with stars from television for a glittering ceremony in London, broadcast on ITV.

Among them will be two fundraising finalists from the Meridian region, picked from a shortlist of inspiring nominees.

We showcase the work of shortlisted nominees in our 6pm programme - and finalists are chosen by a panel including a celebrity judge from the region.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, you can contact these organisations for the following issues:

NHS

Samaritans

Every Mind Matters

R;pple