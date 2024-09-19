'The Fudge Man' - making a difference one box at a time

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Paul Lees shows ITV Meridian how he's supporting his community with his homemade fudge

By day he works in a dental surgery. But ironically, in his spare time, Paul Lees has raised thousands of pounds for charity by making fudge in his kitchen.

It's led him to being among the nominees for ITV Meridian's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Paul, from Gosport, started One Box of Fudge in November 2022, when he was recovering from an injury that had left him housebound.

He made batches as Christmas presents for family when he couldn't get out shopping -and was then encouraged to carry on making the confectionary by family and friends.

Paul has sold more than 3000 boxes of fudge since he started One Box of Fudge in 2022. Credit: ITV Meridian

Since then, Paul has dedicated all of his free time to making fudge and has sold over 3000 boxes, donating every penny of profit to local charities.

He makes around 20 flamboyant flavours including his favourite - Rum and Raisin - and an array of chocolate fudges. His latest creation is a pumpkin spiced latte fudge for Halloween.

Paul, who works as a dental practice manager in Fareham, has been given the nickname 'The Fudge Man' - and admits that it's a bit of a joke that he works in a dental surgery.

"It is totally ironic." he laughs. "It's not bad for your teeth if you have it with a meal. So as a qualified dental nurse, I can tell you you're allowed.

"I can only blame the customers - if people buy it, I'll be making it....and it's for a good cause."

Paul hand delivers the fudge to customers in Gosport and Fareham. Credit: ITV Meridian

Paul hand delivers the sweet treats - in the Gosport and Fareham area four nights a week.

Donations have gone to more than 40 local charities including Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank and Y Services LGBTQ+, plus local schools and youth groups.

Paul said: "It's through One Box of Fudge where I've really connected with the community and I've realized just how many amazing people are doing amazing things."

Sometimes demand has been so high that Paul has had to be up at the crack of dawn to cope with orders. "Sometimes I start making fudge five in the morning and I've still been stirring till ten at night. Christmas is mega-popular."

WATCH: Paul explains what One Box of Fudge means to him

He says the secret of a good fudge is to get it to exactly the right temperature - 116 degrees - and afterwards keep stirring it for exactly six minutes.

"I'm unbelievably proud of how much money I've raised," he said. "There's been donations that I've literally been in tears about. It's very close to my heart.

"I'm proud it's still going, it's all very unexpected but it's down to my customers."

"My first target was £3,000, which I never thought I'd reach and now here we are."

Paul has now set his next fundraising target at £25,000.

