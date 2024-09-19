Woman who stabbed man and poured bleach in his eyes is jailed

A woman who stabbed a man in the leg and then poured bleach in his eyes has been jailed for seven years.

Marlena Meczynska-Shiibashi, 38, grievously assaulted the victim, who was known to her, at her home in Hastings.

She was angry with him and went to the kitchen and then the bathroom to fetch a knife and bleach.

Then she stabbed him while he tried to sleep.

She told officers arriving at the scene: “I didn’t just stab him in the leg you know, I poured bleach in his eyes.”

The victim said he continues to have flashbacks of the incident, which has left him with anxiety and depression.

At Lewes Crown Court on September 13, Meczynska-Shiibashi was sentenced after she admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court rejected her basis of plea in which she had made claims about the behaviour of the victim.

Following a thorough investigation by the Safeguarding Investigation Unit, no evidence was found.

The court was told about how the incident happened on March 4, 2023, at an address in Hastings.

The victim was attempting to sleep when Meczynska-Shiibashi assaulted him with the knife.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sally Coleman said: “This was a violent and distressing case for the victim, who is still dealing with the impact and consequences.

“The court found that Meczynska-Shiibashi was angry with the victim and carried out an unprovoked attack.

“Officers arrived, and while the victim was on the floor bleeding, she showed no concern, stepping over the victim and asking officers if she could confirm where she had stabbed him.

“This was a complex investigation. We were determined to get justice, and we are pleased that a dangerous offender is now in prison serving a significant sentence.”

Meczynska-Shiibashi, formerly of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, was jailed for seven years.

She was judged to be a dangerous offender who poses a risk of causing further serious offences, so the court imposed an extended sentence.

This means she must serve a minimum of two thirds of her sentence before she can be considered for parole, and she will remain on licence for an additional four years after her sentence finishes.

