Police are appealing for w itnesses following an armed robbery at a post office in Whitstable.

Kent Police were called at 8.39am on Thursday 19 September 2024 to Swalecliffe Post Office on Herne Bay Road, after it was reported that a man had entered the premises and assaulted a staff member.

It's alleged that the man – described as around 5ft 11in, of slim build, wearing a black balaclava and gloves – had threatened the staff member with a knife before taking cash and postage stamps and leaving the scene.

The man was thought to have also been wearing grey trousers and a grey tracksuit top, with light brown work boots and carrying a black rucksack.

Officers attended and initial enquiries were carried out at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

Detective Inspector Danni Driscoll said: "While the investigation is in its early stages we are appealing for anyone who may have relevant information about the incident, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

"Witnesses can contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/158829/24.

"I would like to reassure members of the community that incidents such as this are very rare and we are working at pace to identify the person responsible."

