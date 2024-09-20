Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's report by Natalie Verney

A new website has been launched for river users in Oxfordshire which provides up-to-date pollution levels.

It's so people can make an informed choice about getting in the water.

The Oxford River Portal acts like a one-stop-shop by bringing data like water levels, raw sewage spills, and water quality measurements together to one place.

Previously this amount of data would be available on different websites and difficult to access.

On a single map users can zoom in on 2000 locations to see pollution levels Credit: ITV Meridian

Users of the website can zoom in on a single map and click on any of more than 2,000 locations to find out real-time information or data from the past three years.

Its launch follows increasing public concern over the state of our rivers.

Wild swimming is popular at the two designated bathing sites in Oxfordshire - Port Meadow and Wallingford Beach.

The website will make it quicker and easier for swimmers to check pollution levels and work out if it’s safe enough to swim.

"We hope it can encourage people to use their local waterways safely" - Claire Robertson

Claire Robertson, Oxford Rivers Project Officer at Thames21, said: "There has been a lot of stuff in the media, there is a lot of information everywhere, saying how polluted rivers are.

"Yes, rivers in this country are in trouble, only 15% of them are in good ecological health. However, not all of it is polluted all of the time, they’re very variable.

"There have been lots of times, for instance over this summer, where the bacteria levels at our local swimming sites have been below the threshold of concern so we hope it can encourage people to use their local waterways safely."

Wild swimmers will be able to find out real-time information on the health of the river Credit: ITV Meridian

The site has been set up Thames21, Rivers Trust, and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH).

They hope it will help the public use the river safely, whilst also assisting academics and campaigners with their river investigations.

