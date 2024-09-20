Throughout the week, we've been bringing you the inspiring stories of our finalists for this year's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year awards.

The regional winners will attend the glitzy awards ceremony in London.

ITV Meridian's main presenters, Sangeeta and Matt, were on the judging panel, alongside Hollywood actor Guy Henry, who had the impossibly hard task of choosing our finalists.

Guy, who lives in the New Forest, is known for his roles in Holby City, Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The judges were particularly impressed by the finalists' creativity, selflessness and hard work.

Guy Henry said: "It has been immensely tough. How do you decide amongst all of these amazing people?"

Sangeeta, Guy Henry and Matt had the tough task of selection ITV Meridian's regional winners. Credit: ITV Meridian

But, after much deliberation, the panel decided on who our regional winners should be.

The winner for ITV Meridian East's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award is Tim Bell.

The 79-year-old from Sheerness raises money for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) by creating customised mobility scooters.

The retired engineer has three creations - a miniature replica of the charity's helicopter, a tank and Sheerness clock tower.

Tim has raised more than £56,000 for the KSS Air Ambulance.

WATCH: Matt Teale went to Sheerness to surprise Tim with the good news

Play Brightcove video

Meanwhile, the winner for ITV Meridian West and Thames Valley's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award is Charlotte Fairall.

Charlotte set up Sophie's Legacy following the death of her 10-year-old daughter three years ago.

The charity runs an entire support system for parents whose children are in hospital.

The idea for the project came from Sophie who couldn't understand why parents who looked after their sick children around the clock on the wards weren't being fed.

Last year alone, Sophie's Legacy raised £450,000 and helped 60,000 families on children's wards at places like Southampton General Hospital.

The charity supplies 12 hospitals in the Meridian region with food, toiletries and other items such as phone chargers. It's now funding pilot projects at 15 other hospitals up and down the country too.

WATCH: Holly Green went to present the award to Charlotte outside the charity's HQ in Fareham

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...