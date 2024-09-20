Volunteers 'urgently needed' to drive pensioners to medical appointments

Play Brightcove video

Pensioners in Abingdon are concerned they won't be able to get to important medical appointments, if a volunteer driving service, doesn't recruit more helpers.

The number of people volunteering has fallen dramatically since the Covid pandamic but it's vital for the elderly needing transport to hospitals and doctors surgeries.

Anne Byrne and Josie Pettifer are just two of the many pensioners who need help to get to the John Radcliffe Hospital for regular appointments and they rely on the Abingdon Volunteer Drivers.

Anne said: "I use the service because I find it very difficult to get on buses."

Josie said: "They will take you to the door and up in the lift. They will sit with you, stay there and come and get you."

But there's a serious shortage of drivers as the number of volunteers stepping forward to help has fallen dramatically since the COVID pandemic.

Pat Bennett from Abingdon & District Volunteer Drivers said: "The office was actually closed for a year and or drivers are all retired and probably found other things to do."

"We sit with the patients and look after them. I've been doing this since 2016 and I thoroughly enjoy it."

Patients like Anne and Josie call it a lifeline.

For them, it's the difference between getting to appointments or not.

