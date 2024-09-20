Kent Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a woman taken to hospital following an explosion and fire yesterday at a bungalow in Canterbury Road, Charing, has died.

Dramatic footage shows the scale of the blast which happened just before midday yesterday (19 September).

Debris from the explosion fell onto neighbouring homes and residents were asked to leave their properties.

One woman was airlifted to hospital but has now died from her injuries.

The incident in Canterbury Road, Charing, sparked a large emergency response Credit: ITV News Meridian

The A252 Canterbury Road has reopened but the scene remains cordoned off.

Firefighters revisited the scene this morning to make sure there were no remaining hotspots, and to continue the investigation into the cause.

At the height of the incident, five fire engines and a bulk water carrier were in attendance and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The family dog walked out to firefighters from the rubble and has been handed into the care of a vet.

