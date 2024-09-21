Building saga continues for special needs pupils in Sussex after ISG collapse

Pupils at a school for children with special needs face more disappointment after the building firm ISG announced its collapse.

It is the latest hurdle for Woodlands Meed college in Burgess Hill, West Sussex who've spent years waiting for fit-for-purpose facilities to be finished.

While a new building was finally opened in September following several delays, there is still unresolved construction work meaning the project remains incomplete.

ISG was awarded the contract for the £21 million project which started in 2021.

Dilapidated cabins used to teach pupils at Woodlands Meed up until September 2024 Credit: ITV News

The company tried to find a buyer but failed to secure a suitable rescue deal, meaning 2,400 workers now face losing their jobs.

ISG is working on 69 central government projects worth over £1 billion, including prison developments while also being contracted to build police and fire stations, schools and offices.

In January 2024, when Governors sent in their own surveyor to Woodlands Meed, a number of problems were identified.

These included unfinished floors, ceilings which are too low to accommodate wheelchair hoists, gaps in the brickwork, an atrium with no rail to stop children falling onto concrete and hygiene rooms where floors are too high for water to flow away into the gulley.

Among the issues raised, concerns about ceilings being too low with some unable to accommodate wheelchair hoists Credit: Woodlands Meed Governors

West Sussex County Council, responsible for contracting ISG, confirmed a second phase of works at the site are currently suspended.

The authority said in a statement, "We are extremely disappointed at this news and had no prior warning that this was about to happen.

"We will be working with the college and the administrators of ISG, when appointed, to ensure the work is completed with as little disruption to pupils and staff at the college.

"Once an administrator has been appointed, we will seek to complete the works as soon as possible, which may be with another contractor.

"We are in the very early stages of dealing with this developing situation and will provide updates when we know more details. We want to assure the college, staff and parents that the site will remain safe and secure."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know