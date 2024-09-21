Play Brightcove video

Incredible footage shows two playful dolphins putting on quite the show for a RNLI lifeboat crew

A lifeboat crew received a stunning performance from two playful dolphins on return from a training exercise.

In head-cam video captured by one of the RNLI charity volunteers, the pod frolic around the vessel before leaping into the air.

The exciting episode happened off the Sussex coast after they gave a session to local children about their life-saving work.

A group of 7-16 year olds received a demonstration by the RNLI on how they assess casualties and get them on board a lifeboat.

Two playful dolphins gave the RNLI crew an unexpected performance Credit: RNLI Brighton

However, nothing could prepare the team for what they witnessed as they headed back to base.

Volunteer crew member Tom Hedges, who was wearing the head camera that caught the footage, said, "On our way back to Brighton Marina, we met two playful dolphins who put on quite a show - swimming alongside us and showing us just how high they can jump!

"It was a huge privilege, and a highlight of the year for all the crew on board."

Within the last two years, there have been dozens of dolphin sightings along the south coast.

Experts began conducting marine mammal surveys along the Sussex coast during the summer to understand the distribution and behaviour of bottlenose dolphins and the potential threats they may face.

