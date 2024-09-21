Homecoming parade held in Henley for Olympic and Paralympic rowers

Play Brightcove video

Lola Anderson and Erin Kennedy MBE praised the people of Henley for their support

A homecoming parade has been held in Henley for Team GB’s Olympic and Paralympic rowers.

Crowds gathered as the athletes took part in a row-past under Henley’s iconic bridge. They then hopped on-board a special open topped bus for a tour around the town.

The inspirational heroes then headed back to the historic Leander Club to continue their celebrations.

21 of the 26 athletes from the club won medals in Paris.

Crowds gathered to see a row-past under Henley's bridge Credit: ITV News

Leander Captain, Lola Anderson said, "It’s not something that we take for granted that you come back and essentially your whole town and whole community is out to celebrate with you.

"Henley does have a history in like rowing and celebrating with Henley Royal Regatta, but when you come out and you see anyone and everyone from children to the elderly it’s just lovely being out and about with the whole community."

Paralympic champion Erin Kennedy MBE, "It’s a little bit about giving something back to the town because I think the town compromises and sacrifices a lot for rowing sometimes, we take over the town more than once a year and actually it’s great to be able to come back and share it with us because so many of us hold Henley so close in our hearts."

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the homecoming parade Credit: ITV News

Leander Club General Manager Al Heathcote said, "We are very proud of our 26 Olympians and grateful to the Henley community for all their support.

"Leander Club athletes have won a staggering 159 Olympic and Paralympic medals since 1908.

"Credit must also go to the schools, clubs and universities that worked hard with these athletes prior to them joining Leander. This is a great opportunity to meet these current Olympic heroes in person."

