A woman reversing her car at a supermarket car park was subjected to racial abuse with her vehicle spat at.

She was approached by a man who left his vehicle, believed to be a white Audi A3, as she arrived at the Tesco Extra store.

After the victim, who is in her thirties, completed her shopping she was again harassed.

It happened at around 1:15pm on Saturday 14th September at the shop in Lockheed Close, Banbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses as it investigates the incident.

They've released details of the suspect who is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40-years-old, around 5ft 5ins tall and balding.

His vehicle had the partial registration number GY11.

Investigating officer PC Jacob Lelliott, based at Banbury police station, said, "I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam which has captured what happened to please contact Thames Valley Police.

"You can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240443362.

"Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

