Officers investigating a fail to stop collision in Wallingford, in which a 71-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, have made an arrest.

A 30-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on Saturday evening (20/9) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The arrest is in connection with a collision between a white long-wheel based van and a cyclist, which occurred between 6am and 6.10am on Monday (16/9) on the A4130 near to Halifax Road.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them

Initially the cyclist was thought to have suffered only minor injuries, but his condition deteriorated and five days on he remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Investigator Phil Hanham, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would still appeal to anybody who was driving in the area on Monday morning to please check your dash-cams and get in touch with Thames Valley Police if you have captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it.

“Sadly, the 71-year-old cyclist remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries and his family are being supported.