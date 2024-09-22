Arrest after fail-to-stop collision in Wallingford leaves cyclist critical
Officers investigating a fail to stop collision in Wallingford, in which a 71-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, have made an arrest.
A 30-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on Saturday evening (20/9) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
The arrest is in connection with a collision between a white long-wheel based van and a cyclist, which occurred between 6am and 6.10am on Monday (16/9) on the A4130 near to Halifax Road.
Initially the cyclist was thought to have suffered only minor injuries, but his condition deteriorated and five days on he remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Investigator Phil Hanham, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would still appeal to anybody who was driving in the area on Monday morning to please check your dash-cams and get in touch with Thames Valley Police if you have captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it.
“Sadly, the 71-year-old cyclist remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries and his family are being supported.