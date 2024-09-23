Emergency services are responding to a fire at a scrapyard in Hampshire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue says crews from Rushmoor and Fleet are tackling a blaze on Government Road in Aldershot.

A number of gas cylinders are involved, the service said, as well as other materials.

The service says there is a large smoke plume, and it is urging residents to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire is creating a large smoke plume. Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Crews from Eastleigh, Porchester and Surrey Fire and Rescue are also now helping to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: "Rushmoor and Fleet crews were called shortly after 6am to a scrapyard on Government Road in Aldershot.

"They are supported by specialist vehicles from Eastleigh, Portchester and Surrey FRS.

"A number of gas cylinders are believed to be involved as well as other materials creating a large smoke plume.

"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke in the area. Firefighters continue to tackle the fire using hose reels and jets."

