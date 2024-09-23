Play Brightcove video

Roads became rivers in Wheatley, Oxfordshire as the area was struck by flash floods.

Homes have been flooded, schools closed and roads submerged as torrential rain battered the Thames Valley today. An amber weather warning is in place across the whole of Oxfordshire and parts of Berkshire.

In villages, such as Wheatley in Oxordshire, people scrambled to protect their homes, as more than a month's rain, 96.8mm, fell in just 12 hours. The average monthly rainfall for September is 60mm.

A number of schools and businesses across Oxfordshire had to close after buildings were damaged because of flooding, with Doctors surgeries also affected.

One resident told ITV News Meridian how quickly everything changed, she left to the gym, and within an hour, roads had started to flood.

Wheatley resident, Monazza Aslam said: "Our neighbours were out on the roads knee-deep in water, it was like we were standing in a river.

"The water has soaked through into our annex, it’s completely destroyed, it thankfully hasn’t come inside the house.

"My neighbours down the road, their houses have been flooded really badly and we’ve been looking after some elderly neighbours. It’s been a very traumatic experience."

Fire crews attended houses with pumps to remove water from people's homes.

Alyn Shipton “It’s a difficult feeling when your house is being flooded because it feels like your're being invaded by something you can’t control.

"The smell was the thing we reacted to the most because you don’t really want the smell of sewage all over the lower floor of your house."

Residents say the rising water levels are a "huge worry."

Another resident had been waiting hours for sand bags to as water continued to rise and had been gushing into home.

Wheatley resident, Ehsan Meethoo said: "It’s gone into my garage, I had to move my car to prevent damage.

"It’s come close to my front door but I’m worried because the water keeps rising. We don’t need to leave, but I’m more worried about my neighbours, who are elderly.

A bookshop in Thame, Oxfordshire was flooded, meaning it had to shut.

Brian Pattinson, Owner, The Book House said: "I tried to stop the water coming through and restrict the damage coming into the shop.

"I realised that one of our drains was blocked so I had to take my socks and shoes off and wade out, and release the dirt from the drain and let the water escape.

"But water came into the shop and has wet the floor substantially."

Major flooding near Tiddington cricket club, Oxfordshire. Credit: Matt Ponting.

ITV News Meridian's Weather presenter, Philippa Drew said: "The rain across parts of the region, in particular Oxfordshire & Berkshire, has been persistent as well as heavy and it's this combination that has led to the flooding issues.

"An amber weather warning will remain in force until 9pm, when the worst of the rain will then clear away eastwards.

"However, with more rain expected later in the week, we could see further weather warnings being issued."

