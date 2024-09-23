A man in 30s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight near a police station.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Quay Street, in Fareham, Hampshire, shortly after 11am on Monday (23 September).

Officers say a man sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

He remains in a stable condition, and the police station has been closed and cordoned off while officers carry out enquiries.

Fareham police station has been closed until further notice while police deal with the incident. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 44-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident to get in touch.

