Two men have been fined more than a thousand pounds after they were found to have illegally interfered with a badger set in Kent.

Kent Police were called to land near Brookland, Romney Marsh, in January 2023, following concerns an active set had been disturbed during land clearance.

An investigation was carried out which established that setts had been dug out without a licence from Natural England or ecological report. Wildlife deterrent devices had also been placed facing into the holes, Kent Police said.

Following non-custodial interviews, two men from Romney Marsh were charged with interference with a badger sett under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

They were convicted of the offence at Folkestone Magistrates' Court and each fined £800 and each ordered to pay further costs of £650 on Wednesday 11 September 2024.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, of the Rural Task Force, said: "The law to protect badgers is in place for a good reason and we are committed to enforcing that law to protect the species.

"The scene of this incident showed the impact the groundwork had on the badger sett and it was right that these two men were held responsible for their actions."

