Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham has been speaking to shopkeepers about incidents they have faced.

Kent Police are promising tougher action on shoplifters as figures reveal the crime is at some of its highest levels within the last decade.Retailers say the problem is having a detrimental impact on their lives, both mentally and financially - with one shopkeeper in Medway telling us he regularly can't sleep, worrying about his store.

Even with cameras at his two stores, thieves are costing Gobal Rajendran thousands of pounds and there is a price to his wellbeing too.

Business owner, Gobal Rajendran said: "Before it would be one a month and now it’s 10 a month, even last week it was three times in one week.

“Mentally, it’s painful. When I close the store at 10 o clock and I go to sleep, I’m still remembering and thinking, ‘why are people doing this?’

Play Brightcove video

Gobal Rajendran told ITV News Meridian how shoplifting incidents play on his mind.

More than 15,000 offences were recorded, in the past 12 months to March 2024, compared to just under 13,000 in 2023, which is 20% increase.

Supt Peter Steenhuis, Kent Police said: "We’ve also seen there’s been a 22% increase in bringing people to justice

"Every time we bring someone to justice, we can either put them on our integrated offender management projects, to make sure we divert them away from that crime, or we can deal with them in other ways through the criminal justice system to reduce their offending going forward.

Prolific shoplifting offenders in Kent, Tommy Robertson (pictured left) and Jesse Barton (pictured right). Credit: Kent police

Prolific thief Tommy Robertson has had a banning order imposed, he's not allowed near any business in Tunbridge Wells for two years after stealing designer items.

Jesse Barton is not allowed to visit supermarkets across Ashford for three years, on one occasion he was caught £169 worth of biscuits.

The county's police and crime commissioner acknowledges more can be done and wants to improve trust between the force and affected businesses.

Matthew Scott, Kent Police and Crime Commissioner said: "We're increasing the level of resources for officers on the beat.

"Our beat officers are working with retailers, helping building up their profile and supporting them .

"We’re increasing the number of offences being solved and putting more people before the courts, so we have a very good proactive strategy for investigating shoplifting and supporting victims."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...