Nearly 400 people in Kent are looking for new jobs this morning, after two firms went into administration yesterday (Monday 23 September).

Folkestone Fixings Limited which is based in Folkestone, Ashford and Lympne Industrial Estate has closed, with 147 workers made redundant.

The company says it will keep some staff at head office for the winding up operation, but that is only short term.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support nearly 150 former workers at FFX Folkestone.

On the same day, the Whitstable branch of construction company, ISG, has confirmed approximately 240 employees have lost their jobs.

In Reading, 83 people were employed by ISG and will also be affected.

