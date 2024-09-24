Brighton railway station has been renamed in honour of a local Paralympian.

The terminus, one of the busiest stations in the region, will be known as 'Blyton' until mid-October.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which manages the station, says it changed the name in recognition of 14-year-old Bly Twomey, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.

The rail company says its tribute not only commemorates her sporting success, but also showcases the pride of Twomey's local Brighton community.

Twomey's win now places her among other sporting heroes from Brighton, with her success coming on the heels of fellow table tennis Paralympian Will Bayley, and sprinters Amber Anning and Toby Harries, solidifying Brighton’s place on the world stage in both Paralympic and Olympic sport.

Bly next to the new sign. Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Govia Thameslink Railway that operates Southern: “At Southern, we understand the power of sport can have in uniting local communities.

"That's why we wanted to mark Bly's incredible achievements by renaming Brighton station to Blyton, honouring a local hero who has inspired so many in the city.

"Congratulations to Bly on her medals, and here's to the continued sporting success of Brighton!”

Bly Twomey herself, added: “It is a privilege to see my name at my hometown station! I hope it inspires others to believe that anything is possible, no matter who you are.

"Sport, particularly table tennis, is great for getting people together and making them feel that they belong to a community. I’m very proud to be part of that journey."

